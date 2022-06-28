Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Trading Up 1.8%

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.54. Approximately 1,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRRSF shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

