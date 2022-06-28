Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.40

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 26066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

The stock has a market cap of C$34.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.06.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$196.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Trilogy International Partners Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

