Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

OTCMKTS:TMICY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,872. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18. Trend Micro has a 52 week low of $47.33 and a 52 week high of $62.20.

Trend Micro ( OTCMKTS:TMICY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trend Micro had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $434.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

