Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ TIG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.50. 313,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,543. Trean Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $332.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56.

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $69.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trean Insurance Group news, Director Steven B. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 906,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,940,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 743,949 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,544,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 43,655 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

