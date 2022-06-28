Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given New GBX 1,060 Price Target at UBS Group

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from GBX 1,600 ($19.63) to GBX 1,060 ($13.00) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPRKY. Peel Hunt upgraded Travis Perkins to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($22.14) to GBX 1,600 ($19.63) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,386.67.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TPRKY opened at $12.52 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.3217 dividend. This represents a yield of 29.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

About Travis Perkins (Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.