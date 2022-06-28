Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

Transurban Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRAUF)

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

