Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.
Transurban Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRAUF)
