TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading 4.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $39.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TransMedics Group traded as high as $34.21 and last traded at $33.59. 3,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 195,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $108,198.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $12,351.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,452,569.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,292 shares of company stock worth $1,777,570. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 24,285 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $939.85 million, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

