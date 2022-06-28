Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Down 98.6% in June

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TYIDY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,058. Toyota Industries has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $90.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61.

Toyota Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, material handling equipment, textile machinery, and others in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gas, gasoline, and diesel engines for automobiles, industrial equipment, turbochargers, and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, rear inverters, direct-cooling devices, DC-AC inverters, and charging systems; and stamping dies consists of automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

