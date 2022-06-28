Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TOTZF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80.

TOTZF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Total Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

