Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $127.50

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 127.50 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.56), with a volume of 3090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.61).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 222 ($2.72) price target on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Tortilla Mexican Grill alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £49.30 million and a PE ratio of 37.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.04.

In other Tortilla Mexican Grill news, insider Richard Morris purchased 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £4,996.39 ($6,129.79). Also, insider Andy Naylor purchased 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £5,017.95 ($6,156.24).

Tortilla Mexican Grill Company Profile (LON:MEX)

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through 51 group owned and 3 franchised stores in the United Kingdom; and 10 franchised stores in the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.