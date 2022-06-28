Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,666 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Toast worth $31,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% in the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Toast by 992.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223,299 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $221,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,166,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $94,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $43,725,982.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,524,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,812,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 37,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $875,245.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,129.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,186,018 shares of company stock valued at $173,251,194 in the last ninety days. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

