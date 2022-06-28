Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Major Shareholder Technology Investment Dining G Sells 548,352 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 548,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $8,121,093.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,459,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,904,795.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Investment Dining G also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 341,156 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $5,021,816.32.

On Thursday, May 26th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $51,228,000.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $50,400,000.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 945,536 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $13,511,709.44.

On Thursday, May 12th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $43,725,982.92.

TOST stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,669,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,049. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Toast by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Toast by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Toast by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

