Titan Mining Co. to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TI)

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Shares of TI opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of C$80.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.64. Titan Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$0.79.
About Titan Mining (Get Rating)
