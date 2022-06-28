Titan Mining Co. to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TI)

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of TI opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of C$80.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.64. Titan Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$0.79.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

