The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,124 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.