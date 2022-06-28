The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ODP by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.84.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ODP had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

