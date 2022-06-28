The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:GRX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.65. 295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,308. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,153,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 473,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

