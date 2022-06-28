The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Stock Price Down 1.5%

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) fell 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.84. 62,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 96,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on The Arena Group from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get The Arena Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.39.

The Arena Group ( NYSE:AREN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $630,396.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,208,611 shares in the company, valued at $15,989,923.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AREN. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000.

The Arena Group Company Profile (NYSE:AREN)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.