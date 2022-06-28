TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Upgraded by Johnson Rice to “Buy”

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Shares of TTI opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.06 million, a P/E ratio of 218.61 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $130.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 152.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 506.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 139.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. 66.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies (Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.