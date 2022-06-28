Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $75.71

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.71 and last traded at $75.71, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.71.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.77.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

