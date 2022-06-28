Temecula Valley Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMCV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Temecula Valley Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 4,600.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Temecula Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

About Temecula Valley Bancorp

Temecula Valley Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Temecula Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in California. Its deposit accounts include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company principally originates construction and/or real estate secured loans, including construction loans on one-to-four-family residences and commercial real estate properties; and land acquisition and development loans, as well as commercial and small business administration loans.

