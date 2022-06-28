Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.87

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32.
Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TVFCF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (TVFCF)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.