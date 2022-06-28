Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Shares Down 10.3%

Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

Get Television Broadcasts alerts:

About Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY)

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, Over-The-Top (OTT) Streaming, e-Commerce Business, Mainland China Operations, and International Operations segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Television Broadcasts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Television Broadcasts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.