TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.15-$11.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TD SYNNEX also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.15-11.65 EPS.

SNX traded down $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,442. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $89.07 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.86.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $91,172.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,466.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,166. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 133,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after acquiring an additional 67,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,110,000 after acquiring an additional 64,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,231,000 after acquiring an additional 59,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

