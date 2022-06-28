TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.15-$11.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TD SYNNEX also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.15-11.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.86.

TD SYNNEX stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.96. 5,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,442. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $89.07 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $117,073.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $122,214.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,529,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,166. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1,976.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,065,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

