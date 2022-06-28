TCW Group Inc. Sells 153,181 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,181 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $32,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 403,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,552,840. The firm has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

