TCW Group Inc. Sells 13,939 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,939 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $26,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HEI. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $1,631,539.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HEI traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.46. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,335. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $122.94 and a 1 year high of $159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.15.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

HEI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

