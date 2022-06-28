TCW Group Inc. Sells 11,522 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,522 shares during the period. DexCom comprises about 1.4% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of DexCom worth $142,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in DexCom by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $410,670,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $263,141,000. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 460,628 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,334,000 after acquiring an additional 153,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $75,142,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.40. 21,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,582,121. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.79, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.81. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total transaction of $109,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,425 shares in the company, valued at $15,584,874.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,922 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

