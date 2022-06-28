TCW Group Inc. Purchases 8,677 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of General Electric worth $62,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.36.

In other General Electric news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.38. The company had a trading volume of 76,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,067. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

