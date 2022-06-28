TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $43,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.86. 16,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,502. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.88.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

