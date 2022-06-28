TCW Group Inc. Increases Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.23% of FOX worth $52,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of FOX by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of FOX by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 23,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,598. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

