TCW Group Inc. Has $75.84 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,079,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,785 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $75,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in MetLife by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 80,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 71,511 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.94. 30,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.42. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

