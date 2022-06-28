TCW Group Inc. Has $37.23 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,815 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,479 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Juniper Networks worth $37,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after buying an additional 198,909 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 201,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 90,541 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,457,000 after purchasing an additional 951,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $507,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,890 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.34. 30,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,198. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.