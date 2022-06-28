TCW Group Inc. Has $25.12 Million Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 542,097 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.49% of New Residential Investment worth $25,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 603.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 67.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 84,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 33,940 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 493,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,687 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

NRZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. 67,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,874,841. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

