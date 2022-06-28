TCW Group Inc. Has $121.48 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 869,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,884 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for 1.2% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $121,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

WCN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,653. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Waste Connections Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.