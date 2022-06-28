TCW Group Inc. Grows Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,888 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Twilio worth $82,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in Twilio by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after purchasing an additional 962,047 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,049 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $93.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,337. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.57. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,031.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,388 shares of company stock worth $1,581,026. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

