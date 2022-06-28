Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.07 Per Share

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Tavistock Investments’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:TAVI traded up GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 8.17 ($0.10). 1,549,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,039. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41. Tavistock Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 8.50 ($0.10). The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.44.

About Tavistock Investments

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

