TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TASK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TASK. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in TaskUs during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in TaskUs during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in TaskUs during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -24.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.81 million. TaskUs had a positive return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TaskUs (Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

