Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Target by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Target by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

