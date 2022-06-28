TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Update

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the May 31st total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TAGOF stock remained flat at $$32.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93.

TAGOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded TAG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut TAG Immobilien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

