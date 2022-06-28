T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Cut by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.98. The firm has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

