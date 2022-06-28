Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.25. 29,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,271. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day moving average is $81.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 96.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

