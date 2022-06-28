Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Trading Up 5.4%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 1,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 104,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.85.
About Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swvl (SWVL)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.