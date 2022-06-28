Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Shares Up 5.4%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) was up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 1,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 104,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85.

Swvl Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWVL)

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

