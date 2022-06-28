Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.001.

TSE:SGY traded up C$0.53 on Tuesday, hitting C$10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$841.07 million and a P/E ratio of 1.74. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.06 and a 1 year high of C$13.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.23.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$169.12 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.9909066 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SGY. Cormark raised shares of Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares raised shares of Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Murray Bye sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,505,889.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

