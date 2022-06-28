Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,453,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.57%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,404,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $39,398,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,228,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,082 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $21,224,000. Finally, Rush Island Management LP boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 48.4% in the first quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 5,521,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,644 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

