Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0484 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Summit Industrial Income REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

SMU.UN stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.37. The company had a trading volume of 766,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.90. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$16.06 and a 12 month high of C$24.01. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.33.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

