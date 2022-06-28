SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 516 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,697 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of City worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in City by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of City by 2.1% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of City by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of City by 89.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of City by 130.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get City alerts:

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $404,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,048.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,660 shares of company stock valued at $692,446. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHCO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.48. 154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,142. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.87. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.56. City Holding has a 12-month low of $71.61 and a 12-month high of $86.30.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. City had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

City Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.