SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 937 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $124,970,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,656,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 459,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMI traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $49.11.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

