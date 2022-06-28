SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 4,028 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of MoneyGram International worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MoneyGram International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

MGI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. 4,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,018. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

