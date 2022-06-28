SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 1,674 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Foss bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $58,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,537.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 18,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

CNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

